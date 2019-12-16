Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort will open Saturday, Dec. 21.
The day will feature live music, a visit by Santa and Eastern Oregon skiing and riding.
Anthony Lakes relies on 100% natural snowfall, so skiers and riders are reminded to use caution as early season conditions exist. Groomed runs will include Broadway, Variety, Vista and Road Run, as well as the Lake Loop, Campground Loop, Gunsight, College, College Extension and the Training Loop on the Nordic side.
Season passes will be available to pick up starting at 8 a.m. upstairs in the Main Lodge. Tickets will be available for sale at the ticket booth starting at 8:30 a.m. The Handletow, Magic Carpet and Rock Garden Chair will turn at 9 a.m. All lodge amenities will be open.
The ski area will operate daily through Jan. 5. Anthony Lakes closes early at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve ($5 off lift tickets) and is closed Christmas Day. Ski with Santa on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to noon.
For event information and weather conditions, visit anthonylakes.com or the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort Facebook page.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort is located 19 miles West of Interstate 84 between Baker City and La Grande.
