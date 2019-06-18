Grant County Babe Ruth is hosting the King of the Mountains Tournament June 21-22 on McConnell Field at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
Grant County plays at noon and 2 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday. The game deciding third place will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship game at 4 p.m.
A raffle drawing will take place before the championship. For more information, call Tony Van Cleave at 541-932-4189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.