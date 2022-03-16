Following a COVID-restricted 2021 season that saw just six athletes turn out and a single state meet berth, Prairie City head coach Kieley Williams is optimistic the 2022 season will a better one for the Panther track team.
The reason for that optimism is an increase in athletes — up to 16 now — and a more complete team than the program has had in years past.
“We have a great group of kids, and I’m optimistic. We have a lot of different skills this year instead of having just jumpers or throwers or runners. This group has more of a diverse skillset,” Williams said.
Along with a more complete team, the squad is also larger. Williams attributes the team adding new athletes to the recruiting efforts of assistant coach Jason Murray.
“He deserves all the credit. He has been a huge advocate and was just telling kids to come out and try it.”
Williams also believes that the ending of many COVID restrictions pertaining to sports helped bring more kids out this year.
The more diverse skillsets and larger numbers make being more competitive in some events and fielding relay teams a possibility this season, something that wasn’t always possible in years past.
“I have a lot of kids that want to do it all. We’ve got more pole vaulters than we ever have this year and some really good high jumpers and a handful of hurdlers,” Williams said.
For the first time in a few seasons, Williams hopes both the boys and girls will field complete 4x100 relay teams.
“We’re hoping for a good 4x100 this year for both the boys and girls teams. We’ve been so small that we haven’t been able to fill a relay team in years. We haven’t had a 4x100 or any relay in at least the past three years,” she said.
Williams has a pair of seniors and three returnees on this year's squad and is counting on them to push the younger athletes.
"I’m looking to both my veterans and seniors for leadership. We have two seniors in their first year, and I don’t want to do anything to take away from the fact that they’re seniors, but I’ll also be looking to the athletes that have been here for years to provide leadership as well,” said Williams.
Williams hopes to see her team come together and root for one another during meets and just simply compete.
“We just want them to have fun and do the best that they can. That is all you can hope for. You can push them as hard as you want, but they have to have the desire to do it.”
Now in her second season as head coach, Williams aims to properly prepare her kids to compete.
“As a coach, I just hope to give them all the building blocks. I want them to have fun and be competitive. It’s just a great group of kids, and that is all you can ask for,” said Williams.
When asked if there was anything she wanted people to know about her team, again pointed to the growth of the track team and increased number of participants. “I’m excited that we have so many kids coming out; even if this isn’t their sport, they are coming out and getting the experience,” she said. “It’s just great to see the improvement of the track team because we haven’t had these types of numbers in years.”
Prairie City begins the 2022 track season on Friday, March 18, at Harper Charter School in Harper. The meet begins at 10 a.m.
