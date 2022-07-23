Tanler and Charley's team

From left, Kevin Fairless, Tanler Fuller, Josh Fuller and Charley Knowles. The foursome won 1st Gross in the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation scramble at the John Day Golf Club on July 16, 2022.

 Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation raised upwards of $6,000 this year at its 15th annual golf scramble, held July 16 at the John Day Golf Club.

Jena Knowles, the foundation's public relations director, said there were 32 players this year, which was less than usual. She added that the hospital's golf scramble was the same weekend as a larger tournament in Baker City that she was unaware of and that the hospital will likely move its golf date next year.

