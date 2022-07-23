JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation raised upwards of $6,000 this year at its 15th annual golf scramble, held July 16 at the John Day Golf Club.
Jena Knowles, the foundation's public relations director, said there were 32 players this year, which was less than usual. She added that the hospital's golf scramble was the same weekend as a larger tournament in Baker City that she was unaware of and that the hospital will likely move its golf date next year.
Knowles said the foundation board had not yet dedicated the money to a specific department or program, but that is something it will discuss at its next meeting in August. Once the board decides how the money will be spent, it will share that information with the community.
Tournament results:
• 1st Gross: Tanler Fuller, Josh Fuller, Charley Knowles and Kevin Fairless
• 1st Net: Andy Day, Maxine Day, Randy Horner and Corky Johnson
• 2nd Gross: Chip Grove, Chris Reed, Scott Cole and Randy Gilliam
• 2nd Net: Tim Boethin, Bobbee Boethin, Jessica Knowles and Jena Knowles
• Final Gross: Aaron Uhling, Chauncy Groves, Cam Marlowe and Var Rigby
• Final Net: Billy Colson, Brad Smith, Matt Wennick and Skip Ryder
