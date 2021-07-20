The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation raised $10,000 this year at its 14th annual golf scramble to buy a three-dimensional mammography machine for the hospital.
Jena Knowles, the hospital’s public relations director, is finalizing the purchase of the 3D mammography unit along with implementation details. She said the goal is to have the machine in place for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
She said the 3D technology takes much better images, and can detect breast cancer sooner.
Scores
First, gross: Brad Armstrong, Mitch Saul, Alex Finlayson and Cooper Neault
First, net: Gary Miller, Virginia Miller, Troy Reinhart and Forrest Reinhart
Second, gross: Colt Carpenter, Scott Myers, Kyle Myers, Nolan Stampke
Second, net: Greg Jennings, Brandon Sickler, Eric Carpenter and Bob Houser
Final, gross: Jena Knowles, Jessica Knowles, Tinka Oliver and Katie Oliver
Final, net: Billy Colson, Brad Smith, Kerry Smith and Matt Wennick
KP, women: Nita VanVoorhis
KP, men: Cooper Neault
Longest drive, women: Jessica Knowles
Longest drive, men: Nolan Stampke
