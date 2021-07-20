The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation raised $10,000 this year at its 14th annual golf scramble to buy a three-dimensional mammography machine for the hospital.

Jena Knowles, the hospital’s public relations director, is finalizing the purchase of the 3D mammography unit along with implementation details. She said the goal is to have the machine in place for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

She said the 3D technology takes much better images, and can detect breast cancer sooner.

Scores

First, gross: Brad Armstrong, Mitch Saul, Alex Finlayson and Cooper Neault

First, net: Gary Miller, Virginia Miller, Troy Reinhart and Forrest Reinhart

Second, gross: Colt Carpenter, Scott Myers, Kyle Myers, Nolan Stampke

Second, net: Greg Jennings, Brandon Sickler, Eric Carpenter and Bob Houser

Final, gross: Jena Knowles, Jessica Knowles, Tinka Oliver and Katie Oliver

Final, net: Billy Colson, Brad Smith, Kerry Smith and Matt Wennick

KP, women: Nita VanVoorhis

KP, men: Cooper Neault

Longest drive, women: Jessica Knowles

Longest drive, men: Nolan Stampke

