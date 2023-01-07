JOHN DAY — The Lady Hilanders of Burns started their basketball game with the Lady Prospectors on a 14-2 run and never looked back, defeating the Lady Pros 55-13 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Grant Union High School.

The Lady Pros called a timeout after the Hilanders' opening run, hoping to kill the momentum of Burns and catch their breath. Burns responded by going on another run, this time 9-2, to end the first quarter with a 23-4 lead.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.