Grant Union cheerleading captain Torie Coalwell said the team is leading a pep rally Thursday at the school to increase school spirit as the basketball teams move closer to the Blue Mountain Conference tournament.
She said they are planning Minute-to-Win-It games and will teach the student body some of their cheers.
This year’s cheer squad, led by coach Brandi Girvin, includes six seniors Coalwell, Yui Asami, Kori Jo Girvin, Shelby Brooks, Avaley Mortimore and Aidan Broemeling.
This is Girvin’s first year coaching cheerleading.
She was a cheerleader in high school and has more recently coached volleyball, basketball and T-ball.
“Our goal is to increase school spirit and get more people involved, and for them just to have fun as seniors,” she said.
She added the girls enjoy team activities, including pizza and movies at her home, and getting ready for the games together. The girls also decorate for the Prospectors and the opponents, to help them feel welcome.
Broemeling, who was on the team last year, said they switched from cheering at the football games to basketball games.
She said their cheers switch up more often with the back and forth of basketball.
“It’s faster compared to football,” she said. “I think we have a lot of fun.”
Asami, who is a foreign exchange student from Japan, said she’s excited about the opportunity to be a part of the team.
“We don’t have cheerleading in my home country,” she said. “It’s typical in America and a lot of fun.”
Coalwell said she’s glad they have a small group of cheerleaders, and she’s enjoyed getting to know the other girls. Her favorite part of cheering is the stunts, including round offs, cartwheels and splits.
One of the cheers the team is teaching the Grant Union students is called “Rowdy”: “Let’s get a little bit rowdy, R-O-W-D-Y!”
Kori Jo Girvin said they hope to get the fans excited about the games.
“We really want the crowd to join with us in the cheers,” she said.
