Contestants in the Aug. 3-4 Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo series had some close races at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
The youths competed in figure 8, pole bending, barrels, keyhole, flag race, goat tying and dummy roping.
Next up will be their Tough Enough to Wear Pink-themed rodeos set for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25. These will be the final competitions of the season.
Here are the unofficial results from the Aug. 3-4 event:
Leadline, open
First: Grayson Schmadeka, 222.5 points
Second: Weston Hamilton, 188.5
Third: Sterling Oaks, 188
Peewee, ages 6 and under
First: Bransyn Harper, 229.5 points
Second: Millie McCoin, 203
Third: Isabelle Rosebrook, 164.5
Junior, ages 7-9
First: Tatyn Harper, 203.5 points
Second: Cooper Holly, 198
Third: Tavin Desadier, 192
Intermediate, ages 10-14
First: Coy Mathiasen, 229 points
Second: Bailey McCracken, 212.5
Third: Callie Jo Arriola, 194.5
Senior, ages 15-17
First: Sam McCracken, 244 points
Second: Jessi Arriola, 216
Third: Shyanne Petersen, 125
