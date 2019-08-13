Contestants in the Aug. 3-4 Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo series had some close races at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.

The youths competed in figure 8, pole bending, barrels, keyhole, flag race, goat tying and dummy roping.

Next up will be their Tough Enough to Wear Pink-themed rodeos set for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25. These will be the final competitions of the season.

Here are the unofficial results from the Aug. 3-4 event:

Leadline, open

First: Grayson Schmadeka, 222.5 points

Second: Weston Hamilton, 188.5

Third: Sterling Oaks, 188

Peewee, ages 6 and under

First: Bransyn Harper, 229.5 points

Second: Millie McCoin, 203

Third: Isabelle Rosebrook, 164.5

Junior, ages 7-9

First: Tatyn Harper, 203.5 points

Second: Cooper Holly, 198

Third: Tavin Desadier, 192

Intermediate, ages 10-14

First: Coy Mathiasen, 229 points

Second: Bailey McCracken, 212.5

Third: Callie Jo Arriola, 194.5

Senior, ages 15-17

First: Sam McCracken, 244 points

Second: Jessi Arriola, 216

Third: Shyanne Petersen, 125

