Wrapping up the 2019 Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo series season were 48 contestants on Aug. 24 and 42 on Aug. 25.
Several competitors showed speed and agility on their horses, and some, whose horses had other ideas such as knocking over a Figure 8 pole, showed determination and didn’t give up.
“Although our participation numbers were down for the final weekend, the magnitude of fun didn’t alter,” said treasurer Emma Winkelman. “All who attended had a wonderful time at our Tough Enough to Wear Pink weekend!”
Winkelman said many youths and volunteers were decked out in pink gear in support of breast cancer awareness.
“It was a great way to end our 2019 season,” she said.
The CMP awards banquet celebration is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Mt. Vernon Community Hall.
“We would like to extend a special thank you to all of our sponsors, volunteers and board of directors who make these rodeos possible,” Winkelman said. “We couldn’t do it without you all.”
Unofficial Results, Aug. 24-25:
Leadline
Grayson Schmadeka, first, 317.5
Sterling Oaks, second, 259
Weston Hamilton, third, 228.5
Peewee
Bransyn Harper, first, 331
Millie McCoin, second, 294.5
Isabelle Rosebrook, third, 268
Junior
Tavin Desadier, first, 313
Cooper Holly, second, 299 (won tie breaker based on rule book)
Tatyn Harper, third, 299
Intermediate
Bailey McCracken, first, 319.5
Callie Jo Arriola, second, 302
Aalleah Marciel, third, 256.5
Senior
Sam McCracken, first, 348.5
Jessi Arriola, second, 335
Shyanne Petersen, third, 226.5
