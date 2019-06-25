A total of 52 youths were back in the saddle for the start of the Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo season on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
Contestants were dressed in their red, white and blue best for Patriot Days as they competed in roping, goat tail tying, keyhole, barrel racing and other events.
Treasurer Emma Winkelman said they had a record number of competitors out for the weekend.
“The weather was wonderful, and everyone enjoyed the sunshine as they ran through their rodeo events,” she said.
Placing first in their divisions, with points tallied from both days, were Grayson Schmadeka, Leadline; Bransyn Harper, Peewee; Cooper Holly, Junior; Coy Mathiasen, Intermediate; and Shyanne Petersen, Senior.
The next round of playdays are scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, the final playdays will be Saturday-Sunday Aug. 24-25.
Leadline, open
Grayson Schmadeka, first, 118 (two-day total points)
Weston Hamilton, second, 104
Sterling Oaks, third, 97
Ashley Miles, fourth, 77
Terrance Wainwright, fifth, 54
Peewee, ages 6 and under
Bransyn Harper, first, 122.5
Millie McCoin, second, 98
Isabelle Rosebrook, third, 76
Blake Kimball, fourth, 68
Cole Holly, fifth, 62
Junior, ages 7-9
Cooper Holly, first, 104
Tavin Desadier, second, 104
Tatyn Harper, third, 99.5
Brooklyn Kimball, fourth, 82.5
Addison Wilson, fifth, 77.5
Intermediate, ages 10-14
Coy Mathiasen, first, 109
Bailey McCracken, second, 100.5
Callie Jo Arriola, third, 98.5
Kacie Jacobs, fourth, 77
Aaliyah Marciel, fifth, 73.5
Senior, ages 15-17
Shyanne Petersen, first, 125
Sam McCracken, second, 119
Jessi Arriola, third, 102
