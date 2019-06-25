Cinnabar Mountain Playdays

Terrance Wainwright of Long Creek is led by her father, Bubba, in the pole bending event on Father’s Day at the June 16 Cinnabar Mountain Playdays rodeo.

 Contributed photo

A total of 52 youths were back in the saddle for the start of the Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo season on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.

Contestants were dressed in their red, white and blue best for Patriot Days as they competed in roping, goat tail tying, keyhole, barrel racing and other events.

Treasurer Emma Winkelman said they had a record number of competitors out for the weekend.

“The weather was wonderful, and everyone enjoyed the sunshine as they ran through their rodeo events,” she said.

Placing first in their divisions, with points tallied from both days, were Grayson Schmadeka, Leadline; Bransyn Harper, Peewee; Cooper Holly, Junior; Coy Mathiasen, Intermediate; and Shyanne Petersen, Senior.

The next round of playdays are scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, the final playdays will be Saturday-Sunday Aug. 24-25.

Leadline, open

Grayson Schmadeka, first, 118 (two-day total points)

Weston Hamilton, second, 104

Sterling Oaks, third, 97

Ashley Miles, fourth, 77

Terrance Wainwright, fifth, 54

Peewee, ages 6 and under

Bransyn Harper, first, 122.5

Millie McCoin, second, 98

Isabelle Rosebrook, third, 76

Blake Kimball, fourth, 68

Cole Holly, fifth, 62

Junior, ages 7-9

Cooper Holly, first, 104

Tavin Desadier, second, 104

Tatyn Harper, third, 99.5

Brooklyn Kimball, fourth, 82.5

Addison Wilson, fifth, 77.5

Intermediate, ages 10-14

Coy Mathiasen, first, 109

Bailey McCracken, second, 100.5

Callie Jo Arriola, third, 98.5

Kacie Jacobs, fourth, 77

Aaliyah Marciel, fifth, 73.5

Senior, ages 15-17

Shyanne Petersen, first, 125

Sam McCracken, second, 119

Jessi Arriola, third, 102

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

