A clay pigeon shoot benefiting Lonnie and Roger Lawrence of Monument will take place March 20 in Kimberly.
The shoot starts at 11 a.m. at the shooting range at Brad and Julie Smith’s residence on the river at mile post 9 on Highway 402.
Concessions will be available. Bring a chair. Leave dogs at home.
For details, call 541-934-2143. To donate, email amanda.albrich@gmail.com or call 541-934-2601.
