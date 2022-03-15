JOHN DAY — Longtime Grant Union head track coach Sonna Smith is set to begin the team’s 2022 season with a plethora of senior leadership and a number of underclassmen with experience at the state meet.
Smith started coaching track at Grant Union in 1995 as the distance coach. Two years later she assumed the role of head coach while still specializing in distance running, sprints and relays.
The boys are the defending Wapiti League champions and were runners-up at the state meet last season, coming just 15 points short of a state title. The girls placed fifth in the Wapiti League last year and gained valuable experience for the upcoming season despite not placing at the state meet.
Smith says the team will benefit from a deep roster and the leadership and experience of the seniors, who make up a quarter of the squad.
“Our strength this year will rely on the number of athletes out. We have 19 girls and 20 boys. I have 10 seniors out this year, and we will be relying on their strength in events and on their experience,” Smith said.
Expectations for the boys are high. After a second-place finish at state in 2021, Smith is setting her sights on a similar result in 2022.
“We are hoping to place top five in state for the boys again.”
The boys team will rely on half of the defending state 4x100 relay team in seniors Justin Hodge and Luke Jackson. Hodge also placed third at state in the shot put. Junior Eli Wright placed third in the javelin at the state meet and rounds out the returning state placers for the boys.
Aside from the state placers, the boys have three other athletes with experience at the state meet.
While the girls didn’t place in state last season, they return a host of district placers and athletes with experience at the state meet.
Seniors Kate Hughes and Carson Weaver are both members of the 4x100 relay team that placed third in district. Hughes also runs the 300 meter hurdles and placed third in that event at the district meet last season. Weaver placed third at district in the high jump.
Junior Katie Rigby completes the list of district placers for the girls, placing second in the triple jump last season.
Despite the finish last year, Smith sees progress on the horizon for the girls team given their performances in the years prior to the COVID pandemic.
“Last year was a rebuilding year for the girls, and we will continue to improve this year,” she said.
Prior to the pandemic, the girls team won a state championship and followed that up with three straight second-place finishes in state.
Part of making state aspirations a reality will be navigating an always tough Wapiti League.
“We have one of the toughest 2A track leagues in the state, especially in the distance events,” Smith said.
The pandemic has made scouting the league as a whole tough for Smith, however.
“Because of the last two COVID-altered seasons, I don’t have an idea on which teams will be the strongest in our league this year,” she said. “We hope to be one of the top contenders for both the girls and boys.”
Grant Union will play host to a pair of meets this spring, and coach Smith says the team can always use help.
“We have two home meets this season, April 5 and May 6,” she said. “We always need lots of volunteers to make the meets run smoothly.”
Smith also stressed the importance of family support in creating a home field advantage.
“I would also like to thank parents in advance,” she said. “They are always a huge support for the team and at meets.”
Grant Union begins competition for the 2022 season at the Ice Breaker Meet in Prineville on March 17. Field events start at 4:30 p.m and track events start at 5:30 p.m.
