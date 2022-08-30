Crane took first place in the Grant Union Invitational Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 27.
The all-day, seven-team tournament was held in the Grant Union High School gym.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Prairie City in the semifinals, 25-17 in the first set and 25-23 in the second, before besting Joseph in the finals 25-11 and 25-21 to take the championship game.
After the semifinal game, Prairie City’s middle blocker, Brooke Teel, said the team played well against Crane in the semifinals, and that in itself was a victory for the Panther squad.
Jaycee Winegar, Prairie City middle blocker, concurred.
“(Competing against Crane) was very energetic,” Winegar said. “It made it so much more fun because we were all pumped.”
The Lady Panthers went into the semifinal game on a high note after downing Grant Union in two sets in the first round of bracket play. Lady Panthers outside hitter Betty Ann Wilson, a senior, said the team fought until the end.
“(Grant Union) was fighting,” Wilson said. “It was a battle of points back and forth. Grant Union’s a good school. It’s always good to beat them.”
Prairie City High School’s head coach, Jordan Bass, agreed with Wilson and said her team saw some good competition at Saturday’s tournament. She said it was good to see the squad physically and mentally challenged.
“These girls are improving every day and it’s really fun to see them loving volleyball,” Bass said. “They seem to have a passion, and their potential is very exciting.”
Grant Union head coach Shanna Northway did not respond to an emailed list of questions before press time.
Reporter
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com
