JOHN DAY — Large crowds packed the grandstand at the Grant County Fairgrounds outdoor arena for the 113th Grant County Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.
Competitors from around Oregon and Idaho took part in traditional rodeo events, including bareback and saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, bull riding and team roping, over the course of the two-night rodeo.
Festivities both nights kicked off with the introduction of fair and rodeo courts. Rowdy Israel, Oregon High School Rodeo Queen and Queen of the Elgin Stampede, carried the Oregon state flag into the arena, and Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Riley Roberson of John Day carried the stars and stripes during the opening ceremony. The national anthem played and a prayer over the event was led by professional rodeo announcer Jim Bob Custer.
The rodeo also paid tribute to longtime fair supporter Mary Ellen Brooks and her son, Kenneth Brooks, both of whom died this year. A rider led a horse with an empty saddle around the arena while the announcer described the pair’s contributions to the community.
The rodeo was sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association, with the participants looking to punch their tickets to the ICA finals in Emmett, Idaho later this year. Participants worked to earn as much prize money as they could during the event, with every dollar earned counting as a point toward a berth in the finals.
The rodeo serves as a kickoff event for the Grant County Fair, which runs Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
