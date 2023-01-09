Moore and Fretwell

Dayville/Monument’s Cash Moore (20) and Preston Fretwell (14) challenge a Huntington layup attempt during their game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Monument. The Tigers fell 56-44 despite a gutsy effort from the team.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team dropped a home game to Huntington on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a late rally fell short.

The Tigers trailed by double digits throughout most of the contest but looked to be making a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the Locomotives’ lead down to single digits and building the momentum needed to stage a comeback.

