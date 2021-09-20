Dayville/Monument falls to Joseph 20-6 By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Monument/Dayville’s quarterback Jordan Hull, a senior By Steven Mitchell Blue Mountain Eagle Dayville/Monument football coach Chris Carlin By Steven Mitchell Blue Mountain Eagle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONUMENT — Joseph proved to be too much for Dayville/Monument to handle as the Eagles defeated the Tigers 20-6 on Friday, Sept. 17.Zachary Ferguson, a senior, told the Eagle that there was good sportsmanship all around in the football game.“They (Joseph) were courteous, and it was not like they were targeting anyone. They were just playing the game, just like us,” he said. “They were just having fun.”Dayville/Monument coach Tim Auty said in the team’s next game against Echo, he wants the Tigers to start the way they finish.“We finished much stronger than we started,” Jordan Hull, Dayville/Monument quarterback, said.Dayville/Monument is 0-3 on the season so far, having lost their Sept. 10 game to Huntington 20-6 and falling to Prairie City 54-0 in their first game on Sept. 4.Next up:Dayville/Monument will host Echo on Friday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Dayville High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dayville High School Monument Zachary Ferguson Sport American Football Football Coach Game Joseph Eagle Tim Auty Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 9:11 Recapping Mizzou's game against the SEMO Redhawks +2 Wyoming Cowboys dominate Ball State in 45-12 victory +3 Dawaiin McNeely adds even more depth to Wyoming Cowboys run game Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
