MONUMENT — Joseph proved to be too much for Dayville/Monument to handle as the Eagles defeated the Tigers 20-6 on Friday, Sept. 17.

Zachary Ferguson, a senior, told the Eagle that there was good sportsmanship all around in the football game.

“They (Joseph) were courteous, and it was not like they were targeting anyone. They were just playing the game, just like us,” he said. “They were just having fun.”

Dayville/Monument coach Tim Auty said in the team’s next game against Echo, he wants the Tigers to start the way they finish.

“We finished much stronger than we started,” Jordan Hull, Dayville/Monument quarterback, said.

Dayville/Monument is 0-3 on the season so far, having lost their Sept. 10 game to Huntington 20-6 and falling to Prairie City 54-0 in their first game on Sept. 4.

Next up:

Dayville/Monument will host Echo on Friday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Dayville High School.

