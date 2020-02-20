"Adrian is always a physical game so (the Tigers) did a good job at being physical back but keeping their composure," said Cheyenne Perkins, the Tigers' head coach.
Dayville/Monument girls fall to Adrian at district tournament
The Dayville/Monument ladies fell 39-25 against the Adrian Antelopes Thursday at the High Desert League Tournament, but the tigers valiantly fought against Adrian to the last second. The team will play in a consolation game at 8 a.m. Friday.
Thursday's game started with low scores from both teams with each side playing offensively and fighting for the ball.
"Adrian is always a physical game so (the Tigers) did a good job at being physical back but keeping their composure," said Cheyenne Perkins, the Tigers' head coach.
By the halfway mark of the first quarter, the Antelopes were up 7-0. Senior Denali Twehues shifted the tides, scoring 2 points and then following up with a free throw, to make the score 7-3.
Adrian answered back with a 3-pointer from freshman Lindsey Bertalotto, but then a free throw shot from Twehues and then a free throw shot by senior Aubrey Bowlus narrowed the lead to 10-5. Adrian made a free throw to end the first quarter, 11-5.
In the second quarter, Adrian picked up steam, scoring 12 points in the second, while limiting the Tigers to 6 points for the quarter. Even with Adrian's lead growing by the end of the first half of the game, the Tigers continued to work together for the second half of the game.
The final quarter started with Adrian in the lead 31-15, but within the first 30 seconds, Twehues scored 3 points to jump start momentum. Dayville/Monument would finish the last quarter scoring 10 points. Even with the momentum, it was not enough, and the game ended, 39-25.
Even though they lost, Perkins was proud of her team's performance and how they played even with illnesses affecting the teams practice opportunities.
"It was really fun to coach all of them," Perkins said.
For Perkins, a rewarding experience for her to witness was the growth and improvement in the team and being able to coach her sister.
"You don't judge a good season on if you have wins, you judge it off of if they are learning, and I take our season as a success because the girls really grew and are ready for next year," Perkins said. "It was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed the girls. I enjoyed teaching them and them teaching me."
Rudy Diaz
Reporter
Rudy Diaz is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at rudy@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
