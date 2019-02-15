The Dayville/Monument Tiger girls basketball team fell 57-29 to the Jordan Valley Mustangs in Friday night's District 8 tournament matchup.
The Tigers will now face the Adrian Antelopes at 11 a.m. Saturday, playing for third-place, to qualify for the state playoffs.
Jordan Valley was there for the rebounds in the first half and able to score on the turnovers giving the Mustangs a 27-11 lead at halftime.
In the third, Dayville/Monument turned up the heat with defense, and Kyla Emerson landed two 3-point shots in the first 2 1/2 minutes but then fouled out a short time later.
Emerson was still the top-scoring player for the Tigers, earning 8 points in the game, followed by Denali Twehues with 7, Faythe Schafer and Aubrey Bowlus with 5 each and Courtney Nichols with 4.
"They played hard," head coach Taylor Schmadeka said of his team.
He said Adrian caused a lot of fouls, but his team fought hard to the end.
"I was very proud of them," he said. "We have a game tomorrow, and we've got to flush this loss and regroup and prepare for tomorrow."
Jordan Valley's Taylor Warn was named player of the game, and Mustang Regann Skinner had a game high of 23 points. Jordan Valley was led by head coach Kelsy Skinner.
Dayville/Monument stats
Kyla Emerson: 8 points (two 3-pointers)
Denali Twehues: 7 (one 3-pointer, 4-5 free throws)
Faythe Schafer: 5 (2-2 free throws)
Aubrey Bowlus: 5 (1-2 free throws)
Courtney Nichols: 4
