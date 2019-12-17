The Dayville/Monument Tiger boys lost their three games this past week, but remain hopeful for future games.
On Dec. 12, the Tigers faced the Condon/Wheeler Blue Devils in a game that started well for Dayville/Monument.
“We came out really strong during the first three quarters of the game against Condon/Wheeler,” said assistant coach Josh Williams. “During the last quarter, lots of small mistakes were made with the basics.”
Williams said the team has not reached their full potential yet, and the team has the potential be really good.
The Dayville/Monument boys took two losses at the Arlington Snowball Tournament against the Ione/Arlington Cardinals, 79-43, and Ukiah/Long Creekh Mountain Lions, 53-47.
“We learned that we can be really good if we play as a team and have the heart and desire to win,” Williams said. “Drew Wilburn and Don Schafer are also learning to become leaders and lead the team.”
The Dayville/Monument Tigers will face Union in Union at 7:30 p.m on Dec. 19.
