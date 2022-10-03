MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument Tigers found themselves down 20-0 in the first quarter of their homecoming game with the South Wasco County Redsides on Friday, Sept. 30, ultimately falling 47-20 after failing to claw their way back into the six-man football contest.
The start of the game would be a harbinger of things to come as Dayville/Monument went three and out on their opening drive. That was followed up by a 30-yard touchdown pass on the very first play of the game by the Redsides. South Wasco County would go on to score touchdowns of 20, 50, and 28 yards on their next three possessions to push a 20-0 first quarter lead to 27-0 at halftime.
The Tigers would finally find the end zone with just over 17 seconds left in the third quarter via a 33-yard touchdown reception by Tyler Thompson to edge themselves closer to South Wasco County at 27-7. The Redsides would respond to that score with a 27-yard touchdown strike to push their advantage to 33-7 with just under eight minutes left in the contest.
Roughly one minute later the Tigers would find the end zone again. This time, a 55-yard touchdown reception by Ethan Thompson would bring the deficit down to 33-14 with just under seven minutes left in the game.
Once again the Redsides would prevent the Tigers from drawing closer, using a 55-yard touchdown scamper to bring the score to 40-14 with 6:32 left in the game. South Wasco would add another 50-yard touchdown strike with just under 1:30 left to push their advantage to 47-14.
The Tigers wouldn’t quit, adding Gauge Jenks’ 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to narrow the South Wasco County lead to 47-20. The Redsides would get the final possession, however, kneeling on the ball to run the clock to zeroes and leave Monument with a 47-20 High Desert League win.
Dayville/Monument coach Chris Carlin said his team wasn’t concentrating on the fundamentals in the first half and that is what led to the lopsided score at halftime. “We just had to stick to our fundamentals and wrap up and tackle and start blocking,” he said. “We weren’t doing any in the first half. That’s pretty much the difference.”
Carlin also praised the South Wasco coaches and team following the game on Friday. “Great group of guys across the field. Hats off to them, coaches and players. Probably one of my favorite teams to play in our league. Stand-up character all around,” he said.
The loss leaves Dayville/Monument at 1-4 on the season overall, with an identical 1-4 league record. The Tigers have a bye this week and will be in action next at Monument High School against Pine Eagle. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
