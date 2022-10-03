Ethan Thompson

Dayville/Monument running back Ethan Thompson looks for running room during the Tigers’ homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Monument High School.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument Tigers found themselves down 20-0 in the first quarter of their homecoming game with the South Wasco County Redsides on Friday, Sept. 30, ultimately falling 47-20 after failing to claw their way back into the six-man football contest.

The start of the game would be a harbinger of things to come as Dayville/Monument went three and out on their opening drive. That was followed up by a 30-yard touchdown pass on the very first play of the game by the Redsides. South Wasco County would go on to score touchdowns of 20, 50, and 28 yards on their next three possessions to push a 20-0 first quarter lead to 27-0 at halftime.

