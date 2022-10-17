Gage Jenks carries the ball

Dayville/Monument ball carrier Gage Jenks looks to stay on his feet during the Tigers' 33-26 win over Pine Eagle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Monument High School. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument football team took down the Pine Eagle Spartans 33-26 on Friday, Oct. 14, to pick up their second win of the 2022 season.

The Spartans got onto the scoreboard first by way of a 40-yard touchdown scamper early in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was successful to bring the game to 7-0.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.