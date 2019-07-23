The Grant County Fairgrounds arena will be rockin’ and rollin’ on Friday, July 27 — not with music but with the crashing, bashing entertainment of the 30th annual Whiskey Gulch Gang Demolition Derby.
The derby starts at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
“It’s one of the truly big family events,” said Whiskey Gulch Gang president Colby Farrell. “We can fill the grandstands and have a good time and children enjoy it, too.”
He said besides the loud noises and cars running into each other, “it’s a good place to see a lot people, because a good portion of the county comes out.”
Last year, Wayne Saul of Mt. Vernon, who’s been involved in demolition derbies 16 years, won the event. Chris Folger came in second and tying for third were Tyler Moodenbaugh and Steve Patterson. Moodenbaugh also won the Most Aggressive Driver trophy.
Saul’s been working on a 1967 Chrysler, getting it in ship-shape for Saturday’s big event.
He’ll compete with at least 11 other drivers.
“More participation is always good, and keeps a good crowd coming out,” Saul said. “It’s fun because you have the hometown crowd cheering for you, and I like to support the local organizations like the Whiskey Gulch Gang.”
Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Presale tickets are $2 less. Children under 6 are free.
The entry fee for drivers is $50 per car, which includes the driver and one pit crew person. Additional pit passes are $30 a person.
Presale tickets are available at the fairgrounds office, Les Schwab Tires, Nydam’s Ace Hardware and John Day True Value.
The top prize this year is $2,000 with $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Winners of each heat receive $200.
Trophies are also given out to all the winners, and awards are given for Hard Luck winner and best-looking car.
The Grant County Wrestling Club will run the concession stand.
For more information, contact Hugh Farrell at 541-575-0329.
