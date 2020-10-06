Archery deer hunting in Eastern Oregon will change from a general season to a controlled season next year.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted the 2021 Big Game Hunting Regulations including changes to archery deer season and West Cascade elk season at a recent meeting.
The West Cascade elk any-legal-weapon season will move three weeks later to improve hunt quality, which will also eliminate the seven-day break during general deer season in the Cascades.
Commissioners declined to adopt changes that would have allowed big game hunters to use crossbows during any-legal-weapon seasons (when rifles, bows, handguns and other weapons are also allowed).
