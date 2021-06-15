Brent Labhart of John Day finished in first place in Saturday’s Gold Rush Run 5K in Canyon City, clocking at just under 21 minutes.
His father, Thad, the clinical director of Community Counseling Solutions, took second.
Thad’s wife, Ashley, a Canyon City resident, took first place for the women, with a time of 24:06.
The race was a family affair, with patriarch Chris Labhart, 71, running the race to make it three generations of the Labhart family.
The event’s organizer Hugh Snook said the Gold Rush was really about families.
Snook said there were multiple examples of multi-generational family participation in the run.
Zach Bailey, a longtime physician at Strawberry Wilderness Clinic, and his wife, Heather, placed second and third in their respective age divisions. Their children, Sam and Max, both won their respective divisions, while daughters Madelyn and Eliza won first and second in their categories.
“The family took home no less than five ribbons,” Snook said.
He said the Baileys have participated in the Gold Rush Run nearly every year since it came back from a long hiatus in 1999.
Snook said Luke Randleas and his two kids, Ezra and Logan, won their age divisions. Katrina, Ezra and Luke’s mother volunteered and helped host the run. Three generations of the Long family of Seneca participated: Kristin, daughter Kelsey and granddaughter Noxie.
Another family had three generations represented, and patriarch Charlie Grist of Portland won the men’s 60 and over age division. At the same time, daughter Hannah Grist and grandson Henry of Canyon City made a good showing.
Snook said the Gold Rush Run, to commemorate the 100th celebration of ‘62 Days, awarded Brent Labhart and Sarah Bush special prizes. He said Bush and Labhart are the winningest runners since the Gold Rush Run returned in 1999.
Labhart’s win Saturday was his sixth, including setting the course record of 17:59 in 2013. He said Bush, who volunteered at Saturday’s race, had won the women’s division four times and has competed nearly every year since 1999.
