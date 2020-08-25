Fleet-footed cow dogs were the stars Aug. 14 during the dog trials at the Grant County Fair.
Eight handlers, many ranchers and ranch hand cowboys, directed their dogs as they whizzed across the Outdoor Arena at Grant County Fairgrounds through various obstacles and into a pen to herd cattle in a timed, competitive event after Team Branding.
Chad Finley of Mt. Vernon and his dog Barrett took the top prize, while Katie Starr and her dog Lucy took second and M.T. Anderson and his dog Whiskey took third place.
The other competitors and their dogs included: Kyler Beard with Fringy, Clint Weaver with Rose, Jack Field with Ted and Alec Olivier with Alice.
The competitors and their well-trained dogs used a start-and-stop whistle with mostly border collies.
This year’s ranch rodeo, modified and socially distanced, was dubbed a ranch rodeo, in that many of the events were day-to-day ranch tasks.
The event drew competitors from around the area.
