The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host an archery instructor certification training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Monument School.
Teachers and others are welcome to attend.
The one-day training is part of the National Archery in the Schools Program, an archery program run by school teachers, faculty, parents and other volunteers within a school. It is open to students in grades 4-12 as both an in-school and after-school activity.
To register for the training, contact Stephanie Rustad, ODFW archery education coordinator, at stephanie.m.rustad@state.or.us.
ODFW trains instructors who lead the archery program in their school as they see fit. The training teaches them how to safely set up an archery range, how to shoot a bow and teach others to shoot and how to take care of the equipment.
ODFW provides equipment kits to Oregon schools on a long-term loan basis as long as they meet the basic requirements to be part of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.