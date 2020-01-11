The Prairie City Panthers boys basketball team handily defeated the Echo Cougars 58-27 at home Friday for their ninth straight win.
Three out of the Panthers' starting five players scored in double digits. Guard Jojari Field scored 17 points, center Cole Dieter scored 17 and guard Marcus Judd scored 12.
Head coach Bo Williams said the Panthers (9-1) need to stay hungry and continue to play hard to keep their streak alive.
The girls team (7-3) also got its third straight win Friday, defeating Echo 49-37.
The Panthers will host Dayville/Monument Friday, the girls starting at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Dayville teams top Four Rivers at home
The Dayville/Monument Tigers hosted Four Rivers Friday, both teams claiming victories.
The boys (2-8) won 39-21, and the girls (3-7) won 44-26.
Both teams travel to Sherman Tuesday, the girls game starting at 4 p.m.
Grant Union girls beat Heppner by 1
The Grant Union Prospectors girls basketball team (3-9, 1-2 league) earned their first league win Friday, beating Heppner 31-30.
The boys (8-4, 3-0) won their third straight to remain perfect in league, topping Heppner 61-47.
The teams are scheduled to travel to Union Saturday, the girls game starting at 4 p.m.
