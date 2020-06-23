Grant Union graduate Mason Gerry signs a letter of intent to throw javelin at Clackamas Community College.
Gerry to throw javelin at Clackamas Community College
- Steven Mitchell
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Steven Mitchell
Reporter
Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition to recall Oregon governor circulating in rural counties
- Murder suspect arrested in Grant County
- Shutdown ‘on the table’ if COVID-19 cases rise more in Union County
- Thadd's Place: Providing support at moments of loss
- Residents demand more oversight at EOC
- Kristi Moore taking new job with ESD in August
- Jenkins, Powell earn degrees from OSU
- Commissioners disagree over EOC budget, public meeting laws
- Union County commissioners recommend going back to phase one after church-linked COVID-19 outbreak
- Union County reels from virus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.