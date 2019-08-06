Grant County NPRA Rodeo is coming to town 7-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, with saddle bronc and bull riders, barrel racers and more ready to compete and entertain at the fairgrounds in John Day.
“We’re proud that we can keep this tradition alive and hope we can get everyone out,” said Fair Manager Mindy Winegar. “We promise, it’ll be great entertainment and a great way to kick off the 110th fair.”
The cost of admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $2 for ages 6-12 and for seniors 65 and older. Children ages 6 and under enter for free.
This year’s rodeo will kick off with an old-fashioned barbecue that includes a barbecue beef dinner with a drink and dessert. The cost is $10 a person or $35 for a family of four.
Lindsey Wyllie of Long Creek is the Grant County NPRA announcer, and Lazy HK Bar is the stock contractor again this year.
Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Courtney Nichols and Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel will ride in during the grand entry both nights, help at the rodeo and sign autographs afterward.
There will be hide races during the intermission.
After Saturday’s rodeo, there will be a Queens Dance, and all ages are invited to enjoy live music from the band Last Call and play corn hole at the fairgrounds pavilion.
Fair & Rodeo queen contestants
Katie Barker, 15, of Dayville and Kelsei Kiser, 19, of Fox will be introduced as the Grant County Fair and Rodeo 2020 queen contestants.
Kiser is starting her second year at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, studying horse production and management. She is currently the Baker County and Panhandle Rodeo Queen. She was also the Adams County, Idaho, fair and rodeo queen.
Barker will be a sophomore at Dayville High School. She’s active in FFA, and her hobbies include horseback riding, basketball and volleyball. She has also participated in youth rodeos.
Girls (who will be ages 15-19 next year) who are interested in trying out next year can call court advisor Deanna Maley at 541-620-2407.
Tryouts for the contestants will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the fairgrounds, and the queen and princess will be announced during the Freestyle Bullfighting event Saturday, Aug. 17, at the fair, which is free with fair admittance.
