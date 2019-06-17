Lots of action at Gleason Pool in John Day started on June 10, including swim team practice and recreational swimming.
Sabrina Howard is the new manager of the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation swimming pool, and she’s also coaching the John Day Swim Team.
The pool has some new hours for activities this season.
Recreational swimming is from 12:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Rec swimming costs $3 per day for those within the John Day-Canyon City district and $4 for those living outside the district.
A season pass is $80 per individual or $130 per family in district and $95 per individual or $160 per family out of district.
Adult lap swimming, for ages 16 and up, is 5-6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Water aerobics classes are 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Open night swim is 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and family night swim is 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The pool is available to rent for private parties on Sundays at a cost of $100 an hour ($20 extra per hour for each additional lifeguard).
Swimming lessons began Monday, June 17.
Registration forms for lessons are available at the pool, located at 250 NW Canton St., or online at jdccparksandrec.com (click “Gleason Pool” and “Swim Lesson Registration Form”).
The John Day Swim Team has practice for different age divisions from 6-10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Their first competition is scheduled for June 21-23 at the Prineville Swim Meet.
For more information, call Gleason Pool at 541-620-4001 or visit the Parks and Rec website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.