Golfing and fundraising will come together at a tournament between community members from Grant and Harney counties.
June 20 at The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, there will be a four-man scramble tournament between Grant County and Harney County golfers.
Dr. Scott Campbell, who grew up in Burns, owns Silvies Valley Ranch, which is located in both counties.
The scramble will be followed by a barbecue and silent auction. Prize money will be awarded to the winning individuals or teams.
All proceeds, which consist of the entry fees, food money and money raised from auctions, will go to support the Harney and Grant counties’ high school golf programs, but there will be a competitive aspect with the donations.
The winning county of the scramble will take 60% of the purse while the other county receives the remaining 40%.
“They’ll take the total of the Grant County teams that played, so let’s say there were 10 teams that played, they’ll take their total scores, divide it by 10, and that’ll be their number,” Lundbom said. “The Harney teams will take their scores and divide them by 10 or whatever their number is and that’s their number.”
Up to 20 teams, 10 teams from each county, can participate in the scramble, but a member of the team has to be from Grant or Harney counties. As of June 11, there were about 17 teams that signed up, but anybody can come out for the $15 barbecue for non-playing adults and juniors.
For more information, contact Silvies Valley Ranch at 541-573-5150.
