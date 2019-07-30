Dozens of players soaked up the sun at the 13th annual Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation Golf Scramble Saturday at the John Day Golf Course.
It was a cool 70-degree day to start, and the Roof Creek Guttering team, with Scott Myers, Colt Carpenter and Clay and Bree Waley, was enjoying the event.
Myers, who is the Grant County Court judge, said he and Carpenter have been competing in the event for 13 years — since the scramble had its start.
“It’s always really fun, and always perfect weather,” Myers said.
There were a total of 65 golfers taking part.
“We had an excellent turnout, and it looked like everyone enjoyed the day,” said Chris Cronin. “We appreciate all the support for health care services here in Grant County.”
“All money raised this year will be put into our Helping Hand Fund,” said Jena Knowles, who is the foundation and public relations director.
She said the foundation board will meet in August to determine how the funds will be spent this fiscal year within the hospital district.
In gross results, first place, with a score of 57, went to the Labhart/Avera team, including Brent Labhart, Lacy Avera, John Avera and Anna Avera.
There was a two-way tie for second and third with a gross score of 61, Southworth Brothers Ranch No. 2 team with Brad Smith, Billy Colson, Jay Kenyon and Matt Wenick and the Bank of Eastern Oregon team, including Bob Quinton, Sawyer Quinton, Nicole Propheter and Gary Propheter.
Winning first place net with a score of 51 was Chester’s Team No. 2, including Dan Gorley, Tim Dentler, Alex Bremner and Chip Grove.
In a second and third three-way tie, with net score 53, was the NW Quadrant team, including Gary Miller, Virgina Miller, Troy Reinhart and Forrest Rinehart and the St. Charles team with Jeremy Buller, Tracy Bloo, Erin Olson and Bryce Campbell and the Southworth Brothers Ranch No. 1 team with members Lucas Moore, Trevor Wilder, Micah Wilson and Shane Koppel.
Scramble results:
KP Women: Lacy Avera, 14 feet, 2 inches
KP Men: Greg Jennings, 10 feet, 4 inches
Longest Drive Women: Nicole Propheter
Longest Drive Men: Jesse McManus
