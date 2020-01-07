Twelve people braved the weather New Year’s Day at the Snowflake Tournament at the John Day Golf Club.
The annual golf scramble has been cancelled the last several years because of snow on the course.
This year, the competitors played through wind, rain and hail, along with some sunshine.
The team of Dan Propeck, Ed Winkleman, Mike Kemper and Emma Winkleman tied for first place with the team of Tom Bedortha, Lynda Farrell, Chuck Coffman and Kathleen Lee.
A chili cookoff and rib feed followed the tournament. Farrell won the chili contest with her turkey chili recipe.
