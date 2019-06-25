Grant Union High School head golf coach Ron Lundbom invites boys and girls ages 8-18 to sign up for Grant County Junior Golf.
Starting on Tuesday, July 9, lessons will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the John Day Golf Course and will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for two weeks, July 9-11 and July 16-18.
A golf scramble followed by an ice cream party will be held on the final day, Thursday, July 18.
Cost is $30 per person, and clubs are available.
For more information, contact Lundbom at 541-575-1850 (days) or 541-620-0427.
