Grant Union’s Audry Walker lines up a putt as her competitors look on during the Grant Union Golf Invite on Friday, April 29, 2022.
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Junior Golf Program will take place next month at the John Day Golf Club.
Led by Grant Union High School golf coach Ron Lundbom, the two-week program teaches all the basics of the sport, including rules, etiquette, grip, stance and swing.
The program is open to boys and girls aged 7-18, with classes running from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Thursday, July 5-7 and 12-14, at the John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road.
The program concludes with an ice cream party and scramble tournament on the final day.
The cost is $30 per person, with no preregistration required. Clubs are available for anyone who needs them.
For more information, call the club at 541-575-0170 or call Lundbom at 541-575-1850 or 541-620-0427.
