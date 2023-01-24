REDMOND — The Grant County Wrestling Club made history at this year’s Oregon Classic, held in Redmond on Jan. 14-15.
Three of the club’s eight participants placed in the top four, headlined by 8-year-old Ginny Clarry’s first-place finish in the 60 pound weight class in the 10U girls division.
Clarry’s first-place finish at the Oregon Wrestling Classic is the club’s first ever. Clarry won all three of her matches by pinfall, spending less than two minutes on the mat in each outing.
The club also had a pair of top four finishers to go along with Clarry’s overall tournament victory. Kale Tremblay placed third in the 63 pound weight class in the 10U division, and Owen Parsons took fourth in the 136 pound weight class in the 14U division.
Tremblay lost a 7-0 decision in the tournament semifinal before losing a close 8-5 decision in the consolation final. Parsons’ journey to his third-place finish started with an opening-round loss in the championship bracket.
Parsons would go on to win three straight matches in the consolation bracket, including a victory over the Myrtle Point wrestler who defeated him in the opening round to find himself in the third- and fourth-place match. Parsons would lose that match, his fifth of the tournament by fall.
The mat club also competed in Burns this past Saturday, Jan. 21, crowning four individual champions at the Burns Buckle. Results from that tournament will appear in next week’s edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle.
