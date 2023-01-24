Classic placers

Grant County mat club members Ginny Clary (top left), Kale Tremblay (top right) and Owen Parsons pose with their Oregon Classic hardware on Sunday, Jan. 15.

 Contributed Photo

REDMOND — The Grant County Wrestling Club made history at this year’s Oregon Classic, held in Redmond on Jan. 14-15.

Three of the club’s eight participants placed in the top four, headlined by 8-year-old Ginny Clarry’s first-place finish in the 60 pound weight class in the 10U girls division.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

