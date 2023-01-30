BURNS — The Grant County Mat Club had four wrestlers take home coveted Burns buckles at the Jay Winn Memorial Tournament in Burns on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Gavin Carry got things started for the club, taking first place in the 6U division in the 37-39 pound weight class. Clarry won all of his matches by fall, spending just 1:12 on the mat at the tournament.

