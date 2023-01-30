BURNS — The Grant County Mat Club had four wrestlers take home coveted Burns buckles at the Jay Winn Memorial Tournament in Burns on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Gavin Carry got things started for the club, taking first place in the 6U division in the 37-39 pound weight class. Clarry won all of his matches by fall, spending just 1:12 on the mat at the tournament.
Mikey Thunell was the club’s next buckle winner, taking first place in the 10U division at 67 pounds. Thunell won four matches in the tournament, winning the championship match by way of a razor-thin 3-2 decision over Jax Mays of the Deschutes Mat Club.
Oregon Classic winner Ginny Clary continued her streak, taking first place in the girls 10U division at 53-59 pounds. Clarry won her championship match by fall over Quinn Johnson of the Hi Desert Mat Club.
The final buckle winner was a special one for the mat club as Jewett Waddel’s eight-year quest to win the Burns buckle finally came to fruition. Waddell won all of his matches by fall, defeating Harrison Doman of Whiskey Hill Wrestling in the final in just 0:21.
Other placers for the club included Cody Knowles, who finished as runner-up in the 10U division at 115-130 pounds. Gage Tremblay added a third-place finish at 56 pounds in the 8U division.
Jack Knowles also placed third for the mat club, winning his 14U 139-150 pound consolation championship match by fall over Cody Weidner of Lakeview Mat Club. Rounding out the top-four finishers for the Grant County Mat Club was Kale Tremblay, who placed fourth at 63 pounds in the 10U division.
Tremblay wrestled six matches at the tournament and only lost once. Tremblay would avenge that loss in the consolation final, defeating Peyton Schiess 5-0 after losing a 5-2 decision to Schiess in the championship quarterfinal.
Some 34 other wrestling clubs from around the Northwest competed in this year’s Jay Winn Memorial Tournament.
