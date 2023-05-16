Track and field teams from throughout Grant County made one last stop at the Grant Union Invitational on Friday, May 12, prior to their respective district meets.
The Prairie City boys and Grant Union girls finished as the highest-placing Grant County squads on the day, both leaving the meet with fourth-place team finishes. In a strange coincidence, the Prairie City girls and Grant Union boys both had fifth-place finishes at the Grant Union invitational.
Dayville and Long Creek finished eighth and ninth in the boys standings, and the Monument girls finished eighth.
Girls champion Heppner finished with 124 team points. Second-place Burns was right on Heppner’s heels in the girls competition, finishing with 123 team points. The Grant Union girls finished with 99 team points, and the Prairie City girls scored 46 team points at the event.
Burns was the top placer for the boys with 136 team points. Second-place Enterprise finished with 121.5 team points.
Prairie City’s boys finished the meet with 86 team points, and Grant Union’s boys ended the day with 75 team points.
Dayville’s boys scored six team points at the meet while Long Creek’s boys finished with two team points. The Monument girls rounded out the Grant County teams, finishing with three team points.
The teams will all be in action at their district tournaments later this week. Grant Union will compete in the 2A Special District 4 championship meet on Saturday, May 20, at Kennison Field in Hermiston.
Prairie City and Dayville both will head to Baker City on Friday, May 19, for the 1A Special District 4 championship meet.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.