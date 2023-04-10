Grant County track teams made up four of the 19 squads that made their way to Prairie City for the Prairie City Annual Meet on Friday, April 7.
The Grant Union boys logged the best result of the Grant County teams, finishing fifth with 63.33 team points, while the Grant Union girls took eighth with 33 team points. Prairie City wasn’t far behind, finishing seventh in the boys standings with 51 team points and ninth among the girls with 22 team points.
Both Long Creek and Dayville participated in the meet, although both failed to score any team points on the afternoon. Boys team champion Union finished with 130.33 team points, and girls champion Burns finished with 92 team points.
Both Grant Union and Prairie City had a number of individual top five finishers in both the boys and girls competitions.
Grant Union’s Brady Dole finished in fourth place in the 3,000 meter race with a time of 10:49.65, which is his best of the season thus far.
Dole also logged a season-best time in the 800 meter race, finishing in 2:14.99 — good enough for fifth place in the event.
Skylor and Landon Boyd finished third and fourth in the 110 meter hurdles for the Prospectors. Skylor finished with a time of 18.74 and Landon finished with a time of 19.07.
The Prairie City boys 4X100 relay team gave the boys team their first top five finish of the day, finishing second with a time of 46.51 seconds. Grant County teams would flex their muscles in the field events, with nine top five finishes between Grant Union and Prairie City in the boys field events.
Grant Union’s Riddick Hutchison notched a first place finish in the javelin with a throw of 151 feet, 10 inches. Eli Wright of Prairie City was right on his heels, finishing third in the javelin with a throw of 148 feet, seven inches.
Wright’s high jump of five feet, 10 inches was good enough for first place in the event for the Panthers. Eli’s brother Tucker notched a second place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 39 feet, 1¾ inches and an 18 foot, 2½ inch long jump, good enough for fourth place in the event.
Pacing Grant County girls on the track was Grant Union’s Morgan Randleas, whose fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles was the best finish at the track among Grant County girls. Randleas finished with a time of 20.73 seconds.
Like the boys, the girls did most of their scoring in the field events. Prairie City’s Brooke Teel was the highest finisher among Grant County girls in field events, earning second place in the triple jump. Teel’s jump was 28 feet, 11 inches.
Grant Union’s Mallory Lusco finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 87 feet. Grant Union’s Heidi Jackson and Macy Carter finished fourth and fifth in the pole vault with vaults of six feet, six inches and six feet even.
Grant Union will be in action next at the CC Mid Week Invite on Wednesday, April 12, in Prineville. Field events start at 4:30 p.m. with track events getting underway an hour later.
Prairie City will take the track next at the Grant Union Small School Invitational on Tuesday, April 18, at Grant Union High School. Field events are scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m. Track events will start at 4:30 p.m.
