Grant County track teams made up four of the 19 squads that made their way to Prairie City for the Prairie City Annual Meet on Friday, April 7.

The Grant Union boys logged the best result of the Grant County teams, finishing fifth with 63.33 team points, while the Grant Union girls took eighth with 33 team points. Prairie City wasn’t far behind, finishing seventh in the boys standings with 51 team points and ninth among the girls with 22 team points.

