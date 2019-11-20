Nine teams competed at the Grant County Invitational, Grant County Wrestling Club’s first home tournament of the season on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.
Wrestlers competing included athletes from Grant County, Baker, La Grande, Pendleton, Elgin, Union, Burns, Weiser (Idaho) and Nampa (Idaho).
This was Grant County’s second tournament of the season for their club, which includes 54 athletes ages 4 to 15. Their first meet of the season was in Baker City the previous week.
Head coach Tye Parsons said he’s amazed at the growth of the program, which has added more than 10 participants to last year’s numbers.
“The goal is to keep them wrestling and keep them having fun,” he said, adding they’d like to see the athletes move on to the high school level.
“We still have a lot of older kids sticking with it,” he said. “We’re getting off to a good start.”
Parsons said having 50 kids in one room requires a lot of assistants.
Volunteers include Trevor Knowles, Justin Clarry, Zane Rookstool, Andrew Copenhaver, Casey Adam and Michael Gast.
Parsons said their group also includes several girls who are wrestling well, too.
During the split between the younger and older wrestlers competing at Saturday’s tournament, Grant County and Baker athletes competed in a dual meet.
Grant County won 18-12.
Although the dual was unofficial, Parsons said it was a positive experience.
The two teams lined up, facing each other and cheered loudly for their teammates.
“Duals bring the team aspect and teaches them that each match is important,” Parsons said.
Zeke Rookstool, 11, won his bracket and said he enjoyed competing.
“It’s a fun tournament,” he said. “The little kids are really improving. Wrestling is hard, and even though you’re down, you still have to fight hard.”
Grant County Invitational results
Grant County Wrestling Club
Conley Colson, first
Levi Hueckman, third
Ginny Clarry, second
Connor McLeod, fourth
Miles Ballou, fourth
Camas Adams, third
Weston Lieuallen, first
Coyle Van Cleave, first
Kale Tremblay, second
Brogan Dingman, third
Mason Rigney, third
Blake Kimball, second
Hank Giffin, first
Zander Lambeth, second
Cody Knowles, second
Collonnie Clement, second
Porter Adams, third
Kainan Kenyon, second
Blake Sandor, fourth
Wyatt Lieuallen, third
Gabe Gangler, fourth
Mitchell McKrola, fourth
Lane Bailey, third
Jase Whatley, first
Tracker McLeod, fourth
Leo Dedmore, second
Carter Wyant, fourth
Samuel Stout, fourth
Dawson Clement, fourth
Jeritt Gast, first
Kaleb Rogers, third
Beau Van Cleave, second
Timber Winegar, second
Noah Kenyon, first
Owen Parsons, second
Jerett Waddel, first
Jack Knowles, first
Taylor Parsons, second
Natalee Clarry, third
Zeke Rookstool, first
Anongba Ayeliya, second
Tristan Clarry, first
Mason Benge, second
