Nine teams competed at the Grant County Invitational, Grant County Wrestling Club’s first home tournament of the season on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.

Wrestlers competing included athletes from Grant County, Baker, La Grande, Pendleton, Elgin, Union, Burns, Weiser (Idaho) and Nampa (Idaho).

This was Grant County’s second tournament of the season for their club, which includes 54 athletes ages 4 to 15. Their first meet of the season was in Baker City the previous week.

Head coach Tye Parsons said he’s amazed at the growth of the program, which has added more than 10 participants to last year’s numbers.

“The goal is to keep them wrestling and keep them having fun,” he said, adding they’d like to see the athletes move on to the high school level.

“We still have a lot of older kids sticking with it,” he said. “We’re getting off to a good start.”

Parsons said having 50 kids in one room requires a lot of assistants.

Volunteers include Trevor Knowles, Justin Clarry, Zane Rookstool, Andrew Copenhaver, Casey Adam and Michael Gast.

Parsons said their group also includes several girls who are wrestling well, too.

During the split between the younger and older wrestlers competing at Saturday’s tournament, Grant County and Baker athletes competed in a dual meet.

Grant County won 18-12.

Although the dual was unofficial, Parsons said it was a positive experience.

The two teams lined up, facing each other and cheered loudly for their teammates.

“Duals bring the team aspect and teaches them that each match is important,” Parsons said.

Zeke Rookstool, 11, won his bracket and said he enjoyed competing.

“It’s a fun tournament,” he said. “The little kids are really improving. Wrestling is hard, and even though you’re down, you still have to fight hard.”

Grant County Invitational results

Grant County Wrestling Club

Conley Colson, first

Levi Hueckman, third

Ginny Clarry, second

Connor McLeod, fourth

Miles Ballou, fourth

Camas Adams, third

Weston Lieuallen, first

Coyle Van Cleave, first

Kale Tremblay, second

Brogan Dingman, third

Mason Rigney, third

Blake Kimball, second

Hank Giffin, first

Zander Lambeth, second

Cody Knowles, second

Collonnie Clement, second

Porter Adams, third

Kainan Kenyon, second

Blake Sandor, fourth

Wyatt Lieuallen, third

Gabe Gangler, fourth

Mitchell McKrola, fourth

Lane Bailey, third

Jase Whatley, first

Tracker McLeod, fourth

Leo Dedmore, second

Carter Wyant, fourth

Samuel Stout, fourth

Dawson Clement, fourth

Jeritt Gast, first

Kaleb Rogers, third

Beau Van Cleave, second

Timber Winegar, second

Noah Kenyon, first

Owen Parsons, second

Jerett Waddel, first

Jack Knowles, first

Taylor Parsons, second

Natalee Clarry, third

Zeke Rookstool, first

Anongba Ayeliya, second

Tristan Clarry, first

Mason Benge, second

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.