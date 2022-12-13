The Grant County Wrestling Club’s Cody Sordoff controls a Pendleton wrestler with a front face lock at the ORWAY Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School. Sordoff placed second in the 71-80 pound weight class among 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds.
The Grant County Wrestling Club’s Cody Sordoff controls a Pendleton wrestler with a front face lock at the ORWAY Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School. Sordoff placed second in the 71-80 pound weight class among 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds.
Lane Bailey of the Grant County Wrestling Club attempts to score a fall over Ethan Anderson of the Minuteman Wrestling Club at the ORWAY Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Bailey scored a fall in this match and took second place overall in his age and weight group.
The Grant County Wrestling Club’s Kayleb Rodgers looks for a shot on a wrestler from the Minuteman Wrestling Club during the ORWAY Invitational tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grant Union High School.
The smell of freshly cleaned mats and the sound of referee whistles means only one thing: Wrestling season is back.
The Grant County Wrestling club welcomed a host of competitors from all across the state for the Grant Country ORWAY Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Boys and girls ranging in ages from 5 to 15 descended on Grant Union Junior/Senior High School in John Day to test their skills in the invitational. The Grant County Wrestling Club wound up with 10 first-place finishers during the first half of the day which saw ages 5 through 10 compete.
Gage Tremblay was the Grant County Wrestling Club’s first tournament winner, placing first at 54-46 pounds among 5- and 6-year-olds. Tremblay finished the tournament with four falls of less than a minute and a 9-0 major decision in his fifth match.
Not to be outdone, Weston Lieuallen also placed first at 54-59 pounds among 7- and 8-year-olds. Lieuallen needed just over a minute and a half to record three falls in the tournament.
The afternoon session featured ages 11-14 and ended with the Grant County Wrestling Club crowning two tournament champions. Samuel Stout finished first among 11- and 12-year-olds at 72-77 pounds.
Stout recorded three falls and a 9-2 major decision at the tournament. Stout’s teammate Jack Knowles was the other first-place finisher for the Grant Country Wrestling Club.
Knowles competed at 136-139 pounds among 11- and 12-year-olds. Knowles won both of his matches by way of forfeit.
Here are the full results for Grant County Wrestling Club members:
