JOHN DAY — The Grant County Fairgrounds arena continued to see record numbers of rodeo fans Sunday, Aug. 8, as young cowboys and cowgirls from as far away as Idaho competed at the Grant County Junior Rodeo.

Jake Taylor, a longtime volunteer who emceed the event, said the fairgrounds saw a turnout of nearly 120 contestants who competed in events that included steer riding, calf riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. This year's turnout of contestants was one of the best the fairgrounds had seen in years.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.