JOHN DAY — The Grant County Fairgrounds arena continued to see record numbers of rodeo fans Sunday, Aug. 8, as young cowboys and cowgirls from as far away as Idaho competed at the Grant County Junior Rodeo.
Jake Taylor, a longtime volunteer who emceed the event, said the fairgrounds saw a turnout of nearly 120 contestants who competed in events that included steer riding, calf riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. This year's turnout of contestants was one of the best the fairgrounds had seen in years.
He said that with record-shattering crowds on Friday and Saturday — 500 and 1,000, respectively — Sunday's junior rodeo was about building on the excitement surrounding the sport and highlighting young talent.
"Today is about the youth," he said.
Agriculture, Taylor said, is the foundation of the 113-year-old tradition of the Grant County Fair and Rodeo.
Grant County's always been an ag-based community, Taylor said. He said although logging has had its ups and downs, agriculture preceded it and has always been king.
It is not just about the rodeo, he said. It is about the ag-based way of life. The fair and rodeo are what have always brought people together.
"The rodeo is just how we compete with each other and come together," Taylor said.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.