Grant Union’s Parker Neault (5) drives toward the basket. The Union Bobcats defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 64-27 at the Blue Mountain District Tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Grant Union’s Ryland Beil (22) drives toward the basket. The Union Bobcats defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 64-27 at the Blue Mountain District Tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Grant Union's Carson Weaver (3), a senior, drives the ball down the court. The Heppner Mustangs defeated the Grant Union Lady Prospectors 46-34 at the Blue Mountain District Tournament Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Grant Union’s Paige Weaver (right) chases down a loose ball. The Heppner Mustangs defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 46-34 at the Blue Mountain District Tournament Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Grant Union’s Riley Robertson (32) looks to pass the ball. The Heppner Mustangs defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 46-34 at the Blue Mountain District Tournament Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
