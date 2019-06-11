Jacob Vaughan, a recent Grant Union High School graduate, competed in the Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, Oregon 1A/2A/3A All-Stars Series held at Linfield College in McMinnville.
Vaughan was a member of the Grant Union Prospector baseball team that made it to the quarterfinals this season.
In the weekend games, the East was pitted against the West with the teams made up of Oregon’s top-performing baseball athletes.
Vaughan was a member of the East team and was joined by Grant Union baseball head coach Doug Sharp who participated as one of the coaches for the East.
The East won the first two contests in the three-game series 7-5 and 8-7, and lost the final game 10-6.
Named All-League co-player of the year and first team for catcher in the 2A/1A Special District 7, Vaughan was catcher in games one and two of the series for 18 innings, and had 2 RBIs in game two.
