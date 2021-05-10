It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospectors baseball team.
The Prospectors’ six-game skid continued Monday as Heppner/Ione collected a pair of wins in John Day.
“This is one of the craziest years I have ever experienced,” Doug Sharp, Grant Union’s head coach, said.
The Mustangs took the first game 15-13, scoring seven runs in the first with one hit. Sharp said the Heppner had three hits the entire game.
“When something goes wrong, everything goes wrong,” Sharp said.
Despite jumping out in front with a 2-0 lead early in the second game, the Pros struggled in the final innings, and the Mustangs edged out a 6-4 win.
Sharp said he was proud of the effort the team showed until the end.
“These kids always compete,” he said. “These kids keep their head up and they keep competing.”
Dufur/South Wasco County swept the Prospectors in a doubleheader Friday, besting Grant Union 11-3 in the first game and 13-11 in the second.
Lakeview topped the Pros 12-11 in the first game of a May 5 doubleheader and 8-2 in game two.
Grant Union is 1-1 in league play and 2-7 overall in a shortened season with starts, stops and pauses due to COVID-19. However, many players are grateful to be on the field after missing an entire season last year.
On Saturday, the Pros face Weston-McEwen, 5-4 overall and 3-0 in league play.
