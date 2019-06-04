Grant Union baseball
Grant Union Prospector catcher Jacob Vaughan was named All-League Co-Player of the Year along with teammate, infielder Tristan Morris. In the photo, Vaughan tags a Rainier runner out at home plate earlier in the season at Malone Field in John Day.

 Eagle file photo

Co-Players of the Year

Jacob Vaughan, senior

Tristan Morris, junior

First Team All-League

Warner Robertson, junior, pitcher

Jacob Vaughan, catcher

Roen Langum, senior, first base

Tristan Morris, infield

Logan McCluskey, sophomore, infield

Mason Morris, freshman, utility/designated hitter

Second Team All League

Russell Hodge, junior, outfield

Honorable Mention All League

Peyton Neault, sophomore, infield

Damion Young, junior, outfield

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

