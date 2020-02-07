After a stinging loss to Pilot Rock last month, the Grant Union boys basketball redeemed themselves Friday, blowing out the Rockets 77-47.
The Pros jumped out to an early 22-13 first-quarter lead and dominated the rest of the game.
Junior Devon Stokes and sophomore Mason Morris combined for 30 points while senior Tristan Morris scored a team-high 19 points.
"We had a game plan and we executed it tonight, "Prospectors head coach RC Huerta said.
The girls snapped their three-game losing streak, handing the Lady Rockets a 45-13 win.
Baylee Combs scored a team-high 12 points with two three-point shots. Tyler Blood and Kaytlyn Wells combined for 12 points in the effort.
With two starters out sick, head coach Kristi Moore told her team before the game the goal tonight was to push.
"They played with a lot of heart and they work well together," Moore said.
