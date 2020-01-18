Grant Union boys basketball win after an emotional loss to Pilot Rock
After a 72-59 loss to Pilot Rock, the Grant Union boys basketball team clobbered Weston-McEwen 61-30 in their sixth league game of the season.
Out of the gate, the Prospectors scored 16 points in the first quarter and held Weston-McEwen to 2 points. Grant Union poured on 14 more points by the end of the first half. The halftime score was 30-12.
Six-foot-three senior Tristan Morris was two for four at the free-throw line and finished with a game-high 20 points.
"We played our game tonight," said Morris.
Head coach RC Huerta said his team shot and passed the ball well.
Sophomore Austin McKrola and Junior Devon Stokes scored a combined 24 points and both were one for two at the free-throw line.
Next up, the Prospectors go on the road to face Enterprise Jan. 24.
Girls team wins two in a row
The girls' team, fresh off a win 41-29 win over Pilot Rock, the lady Prospectors handily defeated Weston-McEwen 42-16.
Head coach Kristi Moore said the team had an "attack mentality," early on in the game and executed on offense.
Tyler Blood, Riley Robertson, and Paige Gerry combined for 17 points.
The girls' team is now 3-3 as they head into the league play.
Next up, the lady Prospectors tip-off at 6 p.m. against Enterprise.
Prairie City basketball teams win
The Prairie City boys basketball team defeated Long Creek/Ukiah 78-42.
The lady Panthers beat Long Creek/Ukiah's girls team 60-6.
The boys team will play Burnt River Jan. 24, the game. The girls will take on Jordan Valley Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.
