The standings have not told the complete story of the Grant Union Prospectors boys basketball team’s 0-2 start this season.
Prospectors head coach RC Huerta said Grant Union locked up the score at 16 apiece against Heppner in the May 26 game. However, Huerta said too many turnovers allowed the Mustangs to run away with the game, winning 64-44.
Huerta told the Eagle that senior Devon Stokes shot the ball well. In addition to Stokes’ offensive output, Huerta said the team showed a lot of “grit” on the court.
“The score wasn’t completely indicative of how the guys played,” he said. “They showed resilience the entire time.”
Huerta said the Mustangs are a “big and athletic” team, but the Pros are also, and Grant Union let the second half of the game get away from them. He said the team could not finish at the basket very well.
“We had some good looks but couldn’t finish,” he said.
In the Pros’ 61-53 loss to Weston-McEwen May 26, Huerta said the team staged a comeback, but it was not enough to get them “over the top” to pick up the win.
With a shortened, COVID-19-condensed schedule, Huerta said the team barely had an opportunity to practice as a complete team because many of the players were finishing up their seasons in other spring sports.
He said, since then, the team has had some practices and solidified their offense. Huerta said he feels good about the team’s defense too.
Huerta said the team this season has good senior leadership in Jordan Hall and Stokes.
“The senior leaders are really helping the young guys come up,” Huerta said.
The Grant Union girls basketball team fell to Heppner 51-30 May 26 in their only game so far. The Eagle was unable to reach head coach Jason Miller for comment.
