Grant Union’s Riley Robertson (32) hugs teammate Paige Weaver (24) in celebration of a buzzer-beating three-point shot at the end of the third quarter. The Grant Union Prospectors defeated the Umatilla Vikings 41-35 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
Grant Union’s Sheldon Lenz defends Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta (35). The Umatilla Vikings defeated the Grant Union Prospectors 62-25 Thursday, Dec. 9.. during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
Grant Union’s Carson Weaver (3) grips the ball under heavy coverage. The Grant Union Prospectors defeated the Umatilla Vikings 41-35 Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, during the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
JOHN DAY — With a lot of basketball left to play this season, the Grant Union boys team continues to learn and improve each game.
Grant Union’s boys’ basketball head coach RC Huerta said the young team was nervous in competing at the Columbia River Clash Basketball Tournament Dec. 9-11 at Umatilla High School. It was the first big event for many on the young squad, Huerta said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
After dropping their first two games, 62-25 to Umatilla and 83-51 Nixya’awi, the Prospectors fell to Riverside 49-27 on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the tourney’s final game.
By that point, the coach said, the team was tired. But, according to Huerta, the night before they played with a lot of heart against Nixya’awi.
Huerta said Sheldon Lenz, a sophomore, and Ryland Beil, a freshman, stood out in that game.
Lenz, Huerta said, showed “excellent poise and great leadership,” while Beil guarded one of Nixya’awi’s offensive weapons, who, according to Huerta, was much bigger than the freshman. But with stout defense, Beil held him to just 13 points.
“(Beil) played tough, he played a lot of minutes as a freshman, and it was pretty incredible,” Huerta said.
Huerta said his team, 1-4 so far this season, will continue to work on fundamentals and improve.
“We’re going to continue to get better,” Huerta said. “I’m pretty confident (because) their all-around effort is tremendous. They’re very coachable, and they work their tails off.”
Lady Prospectors go 1 and 2After winning their first game at the Columbia River Clash on Thursday, Dec. 9, a 41-35 victory over Umatilla, Grant Union’s girl’s basketball team lost the next two games of the tourney. On Friday, Dec. 10, the Lady Pros fell 61-41 to Nixya’awi. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 11, the girls lost to Riverside, 32-18.
